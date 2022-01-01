Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Morrisville

Morrisville restaurants
Morrisville restaurants that serve carrot cake

Pretty Bird Coffee

7 south main street, Yardley

Takeout
Inside Out Carrot Cake Muffin$2.25
More about Pretty Bird Coffee
NIKOS - 385 Oxford Valley rd

385 Oxford Valley rd, Yardley

TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$10.00
More about NIKOS - 385 Oxford Valley rd

