Eel in Morrisville

Morrisville restaurants that serve eel
Purple Leaf Cuisine
119 Floral Vale Blvd, Yardley
No reviews yet
Eel Avocado Roll
$0.00
Eel Cucumber Roll
$0.00
Broiled Eel (Unagi)
$6.00
More about Purple Leaf Cuisine
Kawaii Sushi
25 south main street, Yardley
No reviews yet
Grilled Eel Teriyaki
$26.95
Eel (Unagi)
$6.80
Eel Avocado Roll
$7.90
More about Kawaii Sushi
