Gnocchi in Morrisville

Carlucci's Yardley

1633 Big Oak Road, Yardley

No reviews yet
Takeout
GNOCCHI MARINARA$21.00
More about Carlucci's Yardley
NIKOS image

 

NIKOS - 385 Oxford Valley rd

385 Oxford Valley rd, Yardley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gnocchi$17.00
vodka sauce, crispy pancetta, parmesan cheese, basil
More about NIKOS - 385 Oxford Valley rd

