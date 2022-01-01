Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Morrisville

Morrisville restaurants
Morrisville restaurants that serve lobsters

Carlucci's Yardley

1633 Big Oak Road, Yardley

Lobster Ravioli Lavezzi$28.00
Homemade lobster ravioli tossed in a pink cream sauce with cherry tomatoes, crabmeat and shrimp
More about Carlucci's Yardley
Purple Leaf Cuisine

119 Floral Vale Blvd, Yardley

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce$21.95
Jumbo Shrimps with egg, onions, peas and pork sauce. There is no lobster in Shrimp with Lobster Sauce
Jumbo Lobster Tail Tempura Roll$18.50
Lobster tail tempura, cucumber and spicy sauce with caviar
More about Purple Leaf Cuisine

