Pastrami sandwiches in
Morrisville
/
Morrisville
/
Pastrami Sandwiches
Morrisville restaurants that serve pastrami sandwiches
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Vault Brewing Company
10 South Main Street, Yardley
Avg 4.4
(1674 reviews)
Pastrami Sandwich
$18.00
More about Vault Brewing Company
Vault Smokehouse - 19 W College Avenue
19 W College Avenue, Yardlet
No reviews yet
Pastrami Sammy
$16.00
More about Vault Smokehouse - 19 W College Avenue
