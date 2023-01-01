Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pastrami sandwiches in Morrisville

Morrisville restaurants
Morrisville restaurants that serve pastrami sandwiches

Vault Brewing Company image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Vault Brewing Company

10 South Main Street, Yardley

Avg 4.4 (1674 reviews)
Takeout
Pastrami Sandwich$18.00
More about Vault Brewing Company
Restaurant banner

 

Vault Smokehouse - 19 W College Avenue

19 W College Avenue, Yardlet

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pastrami Sammy$16.00
More about Vault Smokehouse - 19 W College Avenue

