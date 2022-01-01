Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pretzels in
Morrisville
/
Morrisville
/
Pretzels
Morrisville restaurants that serve pretzels
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Vault Brewing Company
10 South Main Street, Yardley
Avg 4.4
(1674 reviews)
Pretzel Braid
$7.75
More about Vault Brewing Company
Vault Smokehouse - 19 W College Avenue
19 W College Avenue, Yardlet
No reviews yet
Pretzel Bites
$5.00
More about Vault Smokehouse - 19 W College Avenue
Browse other tasty dishes in Morrisville
Caprese Salad
Chicken Wraps
Gnocchi
Shrimp Tempura
Fried Rice
Pork Dumplings
Edamame
Salmon Rolls
More near Morrisville to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Newtown
Avg 4.1
(15 restaurants)
Bordentown
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Langhorne
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Lawrence Township
No reviews yet
Bristol
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Pennington
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(559 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(59 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1836 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(616 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(603 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(79 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(368 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(146 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(306 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston