Pretzels in Morrisville

Morrisville restaurants
Toast

Morrisville restaurants that serve pretzels

Pretzel Braid image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Vault Brewing Company

10 South Main Street, Yardley

Avg 4.4 (1674 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzel Braid$7.75
More about Vault Brewing Company
Restaurant banner

 

Vault Smokehouse - 19 W College Avenue

19 W College Avenue, Yardlet

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pretzel Bites$5.00
More about Vault Smokehouse - 19 W College Avenue

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

