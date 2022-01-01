Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Morrisville

Morrisville restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Purple Leaf Cuisine

119 Floral Vale Blvd, Yardley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crunchy Salmon Roll$15.50
Inside: Spicy salmon and cucumber Outside: Salmon, roe and crunchy
Salmon Skin Roll$0.00
Salmon Avocado Roll$0.00
More about Purple Leaf Cuisine
Item pic

 

Kawaii Sushi

25 south main street, Yardley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Cucumber Roll$6.75
Salmon Roll$6.50
Salmon (Sake)$5.80
More about Kawaii Sushi
NIKOS image

 

NIKOS - 385 Oxford Valley rd

385 Oxford Valley rd, Yardley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon$29.00
sautéed potatoes, garlic, asparagus, lemon beurre blanc sauce (gf)
More about NIKOS - 385 Oxford Valley rd
Restaurant banner

 

Vault Smokehouse - 19 W College Avenue

19 W College Avenue, Yardlet

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/2 lb Smoked Salmon$12.00
1 lb Smoked Salmon$24.00
More about Vault Smokehouse - 19 W College Avenue

