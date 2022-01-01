Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Scallops in
Morrisville
/
Morrisville
/
Scallops
Morrisville restaurants that serve scallops
Purple Leaf Cuisine
119 Floral Vale Blvd, Yardley
No reviews yet
Scallop (Hotategai)
$6.00
More about Purple Leaf Cuisine
NIKOS - 385 Oxford Valley rd
385 Oxford Valley rd, Yardley
No reviews yet
Scallops
$35.00
saffron risotto, roasted vegetables (gf)
More about NIKOS - 385 Oxford Valley rd
Browse other tasty dishes in Morrisville
Chicken Teriyaki
Shrimp Rolls
Teriyaki Chicken
Fried Rice
Chili
Eel
Sliders
Tuna Salad
More near Morrisville to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Newtown
Avg 4.1
(16 restaurants)
Bordentown
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Langhorne
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Bristol
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Lawrence Township
No reviews yet
Pennington
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(574 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1852 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(624 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(627 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(82 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(382 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(146 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(310 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston