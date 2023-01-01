Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tiramisu in
Morrisville
/
Morrisville
/
Tiramisu
Morrisville restaurants that serve tiramisu
Carlucci's Yardley
1633 Big Oak Road, Yardley
No reviews yet
TIRAMISU
$9.00
More about Carlucci's Yardley
Purple Leaf Cuisine
119 Floral Vale Blvd, Yardley
No reviews yet
Tiramisu
$8.00
Layers of espresso drenched lady fingers separated by mascarpone cream and dusted with cocoa powder
More about Purple Leaf Cuisine
