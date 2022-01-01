Cake in Morrisville
Morrisville restaurants that serve cake
North Country Donuts
73 Lower Main Street, Morrisville
|Double Chocolate Cake Donut
|$2.75
Traditional cake-style chocolate donut with chocolate frosting.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Pizza on Main - Morrisville
53 Lower Main St, Morrisville
|Chocolate Marquise Cake
|$5.00
Entice your taste buds with our sinfully delicious dark chocolate mousse topped with hand crafted chocolate ganache & edible gold luster for an elegant presentation.
|Raspberry Lemon Drop Cake
|$5.00
Light & refreshing! Yellow sponge cake is layered with lemon mousse and thick raspberry preserves. This lovely dessert is finished with a bright lemon glaze and mini white chocolate curls.