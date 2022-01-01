Cookies in Morrisville
Morrisville restaurants that serve cookies
More about North Country Donuts
North Country Donuts
73 Lower Main Street, Morrisville
|Toasted Coconut Donut
|$2.75
Dipped in light coconut milk glaze and toasted snowflake coconut.
|Decorated Sugar Cookie Ghost
|$3.75
Jumbo vanilla sugar cookie hand-decorated with royal frosting, with chocolate accents. Assorted white and green.
More about Pizza on Main - Morrisville
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Pizza on Main - Morrisville
53 Lower Main St, Morrisville
|Salted Caramel Cookie
|$2.00
OMG Delicious. All-natural toffee and milky white chocolate chunks, alongside crisp pretzel bites and sea salt. Topped with pretzel salt and golden Demerara sugar for a salty sweet mashup.
|Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$2.75
WOW. Intensely flavorful chunks and morsels of sustainable chocolates with the added crunch of savory pretzel bits all in a brown butter, caramelized, chewy-crisped edged wonder. Free of GMOs. Yummers!