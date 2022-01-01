Cookies in Morrisville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Morrisville restaurants that serve cookies

North Country Donuts

73 Lower Main Street, Morrisville

Avg 4.9 (71 reviews)
Takeout
Toasted Coconut Donut$2.75
Dipped in light coconut milk glaze and toasted snowflake coconut.
Decorated Sugar Cookie Ghost$3.75
Jumbo vanilla sugar cookie hand-decorated with royal frosting, with chocolate accents. Assorted white and green.
More about North Country Donuts
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Pizza on Main - Morrisville

53 Lower Main St, Morrisville

Avg 4.5 (220 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salted Caramel Cookie$2.00
OMG Delicious. All-natural toffee and milky white chocolate chunks, alongside crisp pretzel bites and sea salt. Topped with pretzel salt and golden Demerara sugar for a salty sweet mashup.
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$2.75
WOW. Intensely flavorful chunks and morsels of sustainable chocolates with the added crunch of savory pretzel bits all in a brown butter, caramelized, chewy-crisped edged wonder. Free of GMOs. Yummers!
More about Pizza on Main - Morrisville

