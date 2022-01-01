Morro Bay restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Morro Bay restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Morro Bay

Must-try Morro Bay restaurants

Banner pic

 

Sweet Reef

630 Embarcadero, Morro Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Plain Taiyaki$3.00
Our crispy, golden fish shaped Taiyaki waffle, no filling.
Cheddar Cheese Taiyaki$3.00
Aged cheddar inside inside a Taiyaki waffle.
Nutella Taiyaki$3.00
Chocolate hazelnut filling inside a golden Taiyaki waffle.
More about Sweet Reef
Consumer pic

 

Gilligan’s Sandwich Shop

480 Morro Bay Blvd., Morro Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Club Sub$13.00
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato,
American Cheese, Mayonaise, Vinegar & Oil
B.L.A.T.$12.00
Bacon, Shredded Lettuce, Avocado, Tomato, Mayo
*choice of Sourdough or toasted White bread *
Hot Pastrami$15.00
Pastrami, Swiss, Pickle & Mustard
More about Gilligan’s Sandwich Shop
Consumer pic

 

Panda Panda Chinese Restaurant

810 Morro Bay Blvd, Morro Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
47. 陈皮鸡 Orange Chicken$14.95
12.猪肉炒饭 PORK FRIED RICE$11.95
19. 猪肉炒面 PORK CHOW MEIN$11.95
More about Panda Panda Chinese Restaurant
STAX Wine Bar image

 

STAX Wine Bar

1099 Embarcadero, Morro Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about STAX Wine Bar
The Savory Palette image

TAPAS

The Savory Palette

601 Embarcadero Suite 5, Morro Bay

Avg 4.5 (71 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about The Savory Palette
