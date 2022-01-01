Go
Morso Bistro & Wine Market

Popular Items

Tarragon Walnut Chicken Salad$20.00
seared chicken breast, mixed greens, arugula, tarragon walnut vinaigrette, gorgonzola, pear, grapes, walnuts
Beet Salad$9.00
roasted beets, goat cheese, washington apple, cinnamon pecans, arugula, romaine
Smash Burger$17.00
seared patty, smoked paprika remoulade, daily's bacon, smoked mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, potato bun, kettle chips
Chowder / Bowl$11.00
Long island style creamy tomato soup with vegetables, corn, potatoes, clams, shrimp & smoked salmon.
Winter Salad/ Entree$18.00
roasted sweet potato, arugula, pear, rouge blue cheese, roasted pepitas, maple bacon vinaigrette
Chicken & Pesto Flatbread$16.00
grilled chicken| herb pesto| arugula
cured tomatoes| garlic confit| almonds
Orecchiette$19.00
italian sausage, cured tomatoes, kale, roasted garlic, white wine & lemon sauce yes
Lemon Meringue Cheesecake$10.00
New York style cheesecake, lemon curd, Italian meringue
Salmon Cakes$15.00
wild salmon cakes, tarragon remoulade, herb and radish salad
Bread$8.00
butter, herb oil, sea salt
Location

9014 Peacock Hill Ave

Gig Harbor WA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 7:00 pm
