Go
Toast

Mortimer Bibb's Public House

Come in and enjoy!

330 St Clair St, Frankfort

Avg 4.5 (20 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering

Location

330 St Clair St, Frankfort

Frankfort KY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Riverboat Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Main Street Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Goodwood 102

No reviews yet

Located in downtown Frankfort, right on the Kentucky River. Our Frankfort brewpub location features American pub food such as burgers, fried green tomatoes, buffalo cauliflower and much more. Grab a beer togo in a pint, six pack or crowler!

Frankfort Elks Lodge #530

No reviews yet

REMEMBER: We are a charitable organization. When you dine and enjoy spirits with us, it enables us to give back to our community. Elks Care Elks Share!!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston