Morton Grove restaurants you'll love
Morton Grove's top cuisines
Must-try Morton Grove restaurants
More about Savory Crust
Savory Crust
7180 Dempster Street, Morton Grove
|Popular items
|Picadillo
|$5.75
Seasoned ground beef, peas, carrots, potatoes, onions and spices. SUGGESTED SAUCE: AVOCADO OR CHIMICHURRI
|Spinach & Feta Cheese
|$5.50
Chopped spinach, parmesan & feta cheese, diced onions and a dash of nutmeg. SUGGESTED SAUCE: AVOCADO OR SRIRACHA
|Argentinian Beef
|$5.75
Diced Angus steak, green olives, potatoes, red peppers, onions and spices. SUGGESTED SAUCE: CHIMICHURRI OR SPICY CHIMICHURRI
More about Rayan Mediterranean Grill
Rayan Mediterranean Grill
6002 W Dempster, Morton Grove
|Popular items
|Kifta Kabob Plate
|$9.99
Cuts of tender beef and lamb, ground and mixed with onions, parsley and spices, grilled to perfection on skewers. Served on a bed of rice with a salad and pita bread.
|Falafel
Chickpeas mixed with our signature spices and deep-fried.
|Hummus
Our famous puree of chickpeas, special spices, tahini sauce and virgin olive oil.
More about Halalbelly
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Halalbelly
6067 Dempster Street, Morton Grove
|Popular items
|Cheese Burger
|$8.00
Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomatoes, raw Red Onions, Pickles, house Mayo, Cheddar cheese served on a toasted gourmet Brioche bun.
|Gyro Cheese Burger
|$12.00
Beef patty, Gyros slices, topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, raw Red Onion, Pickles, Tzatziki sauce, House Mayo, Provolone cheese served on a toasted gourmet Brioche bun.
|HB Burger
|$12.00
Beef patty, slow roasted Brisket, topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, caramelized Onions, Mushroom, Mayo and melted Provolone cheese. Served on a toasted gourmet Brioche bun.
More about Cultura Subs
Cultura Subs
9432 Waukegan Rd, Morton Grove
|Popular items
|Beef Shawarma Wrap
|$8.00
beef, lettuce, onion, garlic sauce
|Yuca Fries
|$4.00
Salt, pepper, and our Special Cultura Sauce.
Our Yucas come from Ecuador.
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$7.00
chicken, lettuce, onions, garlic sauce