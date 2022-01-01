Chicken sandwiches in Morton Grove

Toast

Morton Grove restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich image

 

Rayan Mediterranean Grill

6002 W Dempster, Morton Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$5.95
B1G1 Chicken Shawarma Sandwich (Limit 1)$8.99
Our famous thinly sliced marinated chicken cooked to perfection on a slow rotating fire-spit, served with onion, tomato, tahini and hot sauce.
More about Rayan Mediterranean Grill
Halalbelly image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Halalbelly

6067 Dempster Street, Morton Grove

Avg 4.3 (162 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Hand breaded all white Chicken breast tossed in Buffalo sauce, fried, topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Mayo, and melted Provolone cheese, served on a toasted gourmet Brioche bun.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Hand breaded all white Chicken breast, fried, topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Mayo, and melted Provolone cheese, served on a toasted gourmet Brioche bun.
More about Halalbelly

