Chicken sandwiches in Morton Grove

Rayan Mediterranean Grill
6002 W Dempster, Morton Grove
|Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
|$5.95
|B1G1 Chicken Shawarma Sandwich (Limit 1)
|$8.99
Our famous thinly sliced marinated chicken cooked to perfection on a slow rotating fire-spit, served with onion, tomato, tahini and hot sauce.
Halalbelly
6067 Dempster Street, Morton Grove
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
Hand breaded all white Chicken breast tossed in Buffalo sauce, fried, topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Mayo, and melted Provolone cheese, served on a toasted gourmet Brioche bun.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
Hand breaded all white Chicken breast, fried, topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Mayo, and melted Provolone cheese, served on a toasted gourmet Brioche bun.