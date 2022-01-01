Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Morton Grove

Morton Grove restaurants
Morton Grove restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Savory Crust

7180 Dempster Street, Morton Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Salmon w/white rice$15.00
Filet of salmon coated with a blend of spices, then pan-seared to flaky perfection. Topped with butter. Served over jasmine rice with steamed broccoli and a lemon wedge. A great choice for any meal!
Salmon Teriyaki w/white rice$15.00
Flaky and tender salmon, marinated in a sweet teriyaki sauce. Served over jasmine rice with steamed broccoli and a lemon wedge. Topped with sesame seeds. So flavorful and delicious!
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Halalbelly

6067 Dempster Street, Morton Grove

Avg 4.3 (162 reviews)
Takeout
Seared Salmon$16.00
Salmon seared with Key Lime butter and seasoned herbs. Served with a side of Quinoa salad.
