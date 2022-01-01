Shawarma in Morton Grove

Rayan Mediterranean Grill

6002 W Dempster, Morton Grove

Takeout
Chicken Shawarma Plate$9.99
Our famous thinly sliced deliciously marinated chicken cooked to perfection on a slow rotating fire-spit, topped with minced onions, sumac spice and tahini sauce. Served on a bed of rice with a salad and pita bread.
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$5.95
B1G1 Chicken Shawarma Sandwich (Limit 1)$8.99
Our famous thinly sliced marinated chicken cooked to perfection on a slow rotating fire-spit, served with onion, tomato, tahini and hot sauce.
Shawarma Fries image

 

Cultura Subs

9432 Waukegan Rd, Morton Grove

TakeoutFast Pay
Shawarma Fries$10.00
Chicken Shawarma, Fries, parsley, garlic sauce
Beef Shawarma Wrap$8.00
beef, lettuce, onion, garlic sauce
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$7.00
chicken, lettuce, onions, garlic sauce
