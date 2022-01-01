Morton restaurants you'll love

Morton restaurants
Toast
  • Morton

Morton's top cuisines

American
Gastropubs
Must-try Morton restaurants

Dac's Smokehouse - Morton image

 

Dac's Smokehouse - Morton

25 East Adams Street, Morton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brisket Sandwich$13.00
Dac’s Horseshoe$15.00
Chef Salad$13.00
Seasons Gastropub image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Seasons Gastropub

149 South Main St, Morton

Avg 4.6 (270 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Philadelphia Roll$8.99
Cream Cheese, Avocado and choice of Tuna, Salmon, Smoked Salmon, Shrimp, Crab, and Sesame Seeds
Spicy Roll$8.99
Avocado, Cucumber, and choice of Tuna, Salmon, Shrimp, or Crab Salad and Sesame Seeds.
Topped with Spicy Mayo Sauce
Pulled Pork$12.00
Smoked Pulled Pork with house BBQ Sauce, Pickles, Coleslaw on a split top bun
Firehouse Pizza - Morton, IL image

 

Firehouse Pizza - Morton, IL

201 S. Main Street, Morton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

La Fiesta - Morton, IL

837 West Jackson Street, Morton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
