Fajitas in Morton

Morton restaurants
Morton restaurants that serve fajitas

Dac's Smokehouse - Morton image

 

Dac's Smokehouse - Morton - 25 East Adams Street

25 East Adams Street, Morton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Fajita Nachos$16.00
More about Dac's Smokehouse - Morton - 25 East Adams Street
Consumer pic

 

La Fiesta - Morton

837 West Jackson Street, Morton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajita Taco Salad$14.00
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with chicken or steak fajitas, beans, lettuce guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Fajitas$16.00
Your choice of steak, chicken or mixed (both meats) grilled with bell peppers. onions and tomatoes all served on a skillet. Served with a side of beans. tortillas and a fajita side salad.
Shrimp Fajitas$18.00
Shrimp grilled with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes all served on a skillet. Served with a side of rice, beans, tortillas and a fajita side salad.
More about La Fiesta - Morton

