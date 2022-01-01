Fajitas in Morton
Morton restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Dac's Smokehouse - Morton - 25 East Adams Street
Dac's Smokehouse - Morton - 25 East Adams Street
25 East Adams Street, Morton
|Steak Fajita Nachos
|$16.00
More about La Fiesta - Morton
La Fiesta - Morton
837 West Jackson Street, Morton
|Fajita Taco Salad
|$14.00
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with chicken or steak fajitas, beans, lettuce guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
|Fajitas
|$16.00
Your choice of steak, chicken or mixed (both meats) grilled with bell peppers. onions and tomatoes all served on a skillet. Served with a side of beans. tortillas and a fajita side salad.
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$18.00
Shrimp grilled with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes all served on a skillet. Served with a side of rice, beans, tortillas and a fajita side salad.