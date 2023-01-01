Go
Banner picView gallery

Morton VFW - 2310 Veterans Road

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2310 Veterans Road

Morton, IL 61550

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

2310 Veterans Road, Morton IL 61550

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

La Fiesta - Morton
orange starNo Reviews
837 West Jackson Street Morton, IL 61550
View restaurantnext
Seasons Gastropub
orange star4.6 • 270
149 South Main St Morton, IL 61550
View restaurantnext
Dac's Smokehouse - Morton - 25 East Adams Street
orange starNo Reviews
25 East Adams Street Morton, IL 61550
View restaurantnext
Davis Bros Pizza
orange star5.0 • 92
2402 E Washington St East Peoria, IL 61611
View restaurantnext
Sheets Creek Saloon - .100 sheets creek way
orange starNo Reviews
.100 sheets creek way springbay, IL 61611
View restaurantnext
Michael's Italian Feast - East Peoria
orange star4.7 • 242
1302 E Washington St East Peoria, IL 61611
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Morton

Seasons Gastropub
orange star4.6 • 270
149 South Main St Morton, IL 61550
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Morton

Washington

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

East Peoria

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Peoria Heights

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)

Normal

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Peru

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Morton VFW - 2310 Veterans Road

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston