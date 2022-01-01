Go
Toast

Morty & Edna’s

Welcome to Morty & Edna's, the place where great cooking and a fantastic vibe meet. Our food is made from scratch daily & delicious. Come say hello!

231 N. Main Ave.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

COLD BREW$3.50
ICED AMERICANO$3.00
CAFE LATTE
See full menu

Location

231 N. Main Ave.

Lake Placid FL

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Good Vibes Juice & Smoothie

No reviews yet

Eat Vibrantly, Live Vibrantly!

Logan's

No reviews yet

Please browse our menu and give us a call to place your order. # 863-699-0277. We look forward to seeing you. Online ordering will be available very soon. Thank you for your business.

Beef 'O' Brady's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

DOCK 633

No reviews yet

Where the locals go...

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston