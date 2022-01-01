Go
Toast

Morty's Oyster Stand

Come in and enjoy!

2167 Montauk Hwy

No reviews yet

Location

2167 Montauk Hwy

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Best Pizza & Dive Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rosie's

No reviews yet

We are now serving Breakfast and Lunch 8am - 3pm Wednesday through Sunday.

Buongiorno Bakery

No reviews yet

Say good morning to Montauk’s new favorite Italian bakery and expresso bar. Located in the heart of town, savor the finest coffee, tea, artisanal pastries, paninis and salads while enjoying the world go by on our outdoor patio. A good morning awaits at 5 South Embassy Street, Montauk, NY.

The Surf Lodge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston