Moruss Seafood and Crab House
Welcome to Moruss Seafood & Crab house. Located on Minnesota Avenue in Washington, DC. All our dishes are freshly prepared with the finest ingredients. Our menu consists of a large selection of seafood, crabs, seafood boils, sandwiches, subs, platters, soups, salads and many other choices.
2902 Minnesota Ave SE
Popular Items
Location
2902 Minnesota Ave SE
Washington DC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed