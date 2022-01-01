Moruss Seafood and Crab House

Go
Welcome to Moruss Seafood & Crab house. Located on Minnesota Avenue in Washington, DC. All our dishes are freshly prepared with the finest ingredients. Our menu consists of a large selection of seafood, crabs, seafood boils, sandwiches, subs, platters, soups, salads and many other choices.

Popular Items

1lbs Alaskan Crab Leg$27.99
1lbs Alaskan Crab leg
Female 1 Dozen$44.00
1 dozen steamed crab seasoned maryland style
#1 - 5pc Whiting Fish Special$12.99
5pcs freshly fried fish, served with Crispy French fries
1Lbs Large Steamed Shrimp$16.99
1lbs large spiced shrimp 25+ Pieces
2pcs Garlic Butter Corn$2.95
Mo's Garlic Butter Blue Crab Tray$42.00
1 dozen steamed crabs topped with Mo's house garlic butter sauce
Crab Sauce
8 ounces of Mo's Famous Crab Dipping Sauce. Can dip with anything! (Seafood & Chicken)
Female 1/2 Dozen$22.00
1/2 dozen steamed crab seasoned maryland style
1Lbs Crawfish$11.99
1lbs Jumbo spiced Crawfish
Garlic Butter Sauce
Location

2902 Minnesota Ave SE

Washington DC

