Mo's Seafood & Chowder
Located on pilings in the Columbia River, Mo's restaurant is the perfect place to sit and enjoy the view of the active river while enjoying a wonderful bowl of Mo's Famous Clam Chowder. Mo's Astoria houses not only a restaurant but you can also get a peek at how we make our chowder in our state of the art chowder vault.
101 15th St.
Astoria OR
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
