Go
Toast

Mo's Seafood & Chowder

Located on pilings in the Columbia River, Mo's restaurant is the perfect place to sit and enjoy the view of the active river while enjoying a wonderful bowl of Mo's Famous Clam Chowder. Mo's Astoria houses not only a restaurant but you can also get a peek at how we make our chowder in our state of the art chowder vault.

101 15th St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Halibut Fish & Chips$21.95
Beer battered halibut fish & chips served with your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw with Shrimp or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp.
*Cup$5.95
Eight ounces of Mo's Famous Clam Chowder
Combo Basket$18.95
The perfect combination of panko breaded cod, breaded shrimp, clam strips and fries. Served with your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad.
Cannonball$11.95
Cod Fish & Chips$16.95
Panko breaded Cod Fish & Chips served with tartar sauce and your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw with Shrimp or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp.
*Bowl$7.95
12 ounces of our Famous Mo's Clam Chowder
Clam Strips & Fries$13.95
A perfect portion of tasty and tender clam strips served with your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw with Shrimp or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp.
Shrimp Dinner Salad$4.95
Large Bowl of Chowder$9.95
16 oz of our delicious clam chowder
See full menu

Location

101 15th St.

Astoria OR

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Silver Salmon Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Astoria's Portway, LLC

No reviews yet

Small nearly 100-year-old Bar/Pub on the Oregon Coast with Views of the Megler Bridge crossing the Columbia River. Fresh food and drinks prepared to order. Come in and enjoy!

Ship Out

No reviews yet

Fabulous Fish & Chips food cart with a unique indoor/outdoor dining area.

THB

No reviews yet

1526 SE Discovery North, Warrenton, OR, 97146

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston