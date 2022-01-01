Go
Toast

Mo's Chowder West

75 year old Family owned seafood and clam chowder restaurant on the Oregon Coast.

921 N 1st

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bowl - Chowder$7.95
Cup Chowder$4.95
Our Clam CHowder has made us famous... we hope you enjoy it! New England Style with Bacon.
See full menu

Location

921 N 1st

Otter Rock OR

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Restaurant Beck

No reviews yet

Farm to table cuisine overlooking Whale Cove!

Lord Brixxton's

No reviews yet

As we together face the need to adapt to the risks of the coronavirus, we want you to know that Lord Brixxtons is taking extra steps to ensure a clean and safe environment for staff and customers. We offer a take-out food window on the south end of the building and we would be more than willing to bring food items directly to your vehicle.

THB

No reviews yet

601 North Coast Hwy, Newport, OR, 97365

Sorella in Nye Beach

No reviews yet

Handmade Italian Cuisine! Order Online today for pick-up.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston