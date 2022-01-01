Mo's Chowder West
75 year old Family owned seafood and clam chowder restaurant on the Oregon Coast.
921 N 1st
Popular Items
Location
921 N 1st
Otter Rock OR
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Restaurant Beck
Farm to table cuisine overlooking Whale Cove!
Lord Brixxton's
As we together face the need to adapt to the risks of the coronavirus, we want you to know that Lord Brixxtons is taking extra steps to ensure a clean and safe environment for staff and customers. We offer a take-out food window on the south end of the building and we would be more than willing to bring food items directly to your vehicle.
THB
601 North Coast Hwy, Newport, OR, 97365
Sorella in Nye Beach
Handmade Italian Cuisine! Order Online today for pick-up.