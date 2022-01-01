Go
Located in the Lehigh Valley, Mo’s Eatery serves the community of The Central Business District (CBD) of Allentown, We strive to provide fast and quality service during our busy breakfast and lunch time. To ensure fast and timely delivery orders should be placed ahead of time.

806 Hamilton St

Chicken Tenders$7.49
All white meat chicken tender served with crispy fries.
Western Sandwich/Wrap$4.75
2 jumbo eggs scrambled with ham, green peppers, red onions & tomatoes.
Coke$2.25
Cafe Club$9.49
Your choice of ham, Roast beef, smoked turkey, buffalo chicken, tuna salad or chicken salad with turkey bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo in between 3 slices of Italian white or wheat toast.
Jumbo Egg w/ Meat Sandwich$4.00
Iced Hammerhead$3.00
Chilled House Blend over Ice with 2 Shots of Espresso.
Western Omelette$5.99
Ham, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, Served with hash browns & your choice of toast.
Meat Omelette$5.99
Served with hash browns & your choice of toast.
Southwestern Crispy Chicken$8.99
Crispy chicken tenders, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers, ranch & buffalo sauce in a plain wrap.
Bagel with Cream Cheese
Fresh Kettle Boiled Bagels.
806 Hamilton St

Allentown PA

SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
