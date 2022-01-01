Go
Mo's Seafood & Chowder

Mo's Restaurants is 75-year-old family-owned restaurant and specializes in Seafood and Clam Chowder.

1436 Bay Street

Popular Items

Cod Fish & Chips$16.95
Panko breaded Cod Fish & Chips served with tartar sauce and your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw with Shrimp or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp.
Chicken Strips & Fries$13.95
Good ol' fashioned chicken strips and fries served with ranch and your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw with Shrimp or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp.
Kid Chicken Strips$6.95
Garlic Bread$3.00
Two pieces of our Garlic Parmesan Cheese Bread
Slumgullion Cannonball as Entree$14.95
Our sourdough bread bowl filled with Mo's Clam Chowder and topped with bay shrimp
Halibut Fish & Chips$21.95
Beer battered halibut fish & chips served with your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw with Shrimp or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp.
Combo Basket$18.95
The perfect combination of panko breaded cod, breaded shrimp, clam strips and fries. Served with your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad.
*Bowl$7.95
12 ounces of our Famous Mo's Clam Chowder
Clam Strips & Fries$13.95
A perfect portion of tasty and tender clam strips served with your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw with Shrimp or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp.
Large Bowl of Chowder$9.95
16 oz of our delicious clam chowder
Location

1436 Bay Street

Florence OR

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
