This restaurant does not have any images

Mo's House Mo's House

1114 Parrett Street

Evansville, IN 47713

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Takeout icon
Looking for pickup or delivery? Switch to Takeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Welcome! Thanks for checking out our Mo's House store. We hope you can find everything that you are looking for. If you have any questions feel free to give us a call.

Location

1114 Parrett Street, Evansville, IN 47713

Directions

Similar restaurants in your area

Belly of the Wolf
View restaurantnext
Spankey's Una Cafe
View restaurantnext
Bokeh Lounge Bokeh Lounge
View restaurantnext
Samuel's 113 SE Fourth Street
View restaurantnext
Cosmos Bistro - Evansville 101 SE 1st St
View restaurantnext
Patsy Hartigans Irish Pub
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
© 2025 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston