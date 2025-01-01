This restaurant does not have any images
Mo's House Mo's House
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Welcome! Thanks for checking out our Mo's House store. We hope you can find everything that you are looking for. If you have any questions feel free to give us a call.
Location
1114 Parrett Street, Evansville, IN 47713