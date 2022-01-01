Go
Mo's Irish Pub

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

138 Vintage Park Blvd • $$

Avg 3.8 (566 reviews)

Popular Items

Pub Burger$11.50
Two juicy Angus beef burgers hand pressed and seasoned topped with lettuce, tomato and red onion on a toasted bun.
Fish & Chips$16.00
An Irish classic! Our delicious golden brown Harp® beer-battered Atlantic cod accompanied by our seasoned French fries and served with tangy tartar sauce and homemade slaw.
Kids Hamburger$7.00
Need we say more? Served with a side of seasoned French fries. With cheese add 1
Bacon Cheeseburger$14.00
Two juicy Angus beef burgers hand pressed and topped with American cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and red onion, served on a toasted bun.
Mo's Shepherd's Pie$15.00
Family Recipe! A heavenly combination of slow simmered beef, potatoes, carrots, peas and leeks in a savory gravy. Topped with Mo’s Garlic Mashed Potatoes.
Cobb Salad$13.50
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with a red wine vinaigrette and topped with avocado, tomatoes, eggs, grilled chicken, Applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles and shredded carrots.
Onion Rings$6.00
Hand battered onion rings served with our handcrafted jalapeno mayo.
Soft Pretzel$10.00
A warm soft jumbo pretzel lightly salted and baked served with Mo’s Zesty 4-cheese sauce & honey mustard.
Mo's Reuben$14.50
Mo's very own slow-cooked corned beef piled high with sauerkraut, thousand island dressing and Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye.
Jameson Burger$14.50
Two juicy Angus beef burgers basted and hand pressed with our sweet and spicy Jameson® glaze and topped with Applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, and crispy onions strings on top of lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun.
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

138 Vintage Park Blvd

Houston TX

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 am
