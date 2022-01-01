Go
Mo's Seafood & Chowder

Come in and enjoy!

30 N Prom

Popular Items

Chicken Strip Basket$13.95
Good ol' fashioned chicken strips and fries served with ranch and your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw with Shrimp or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp.
Kid Chicken Strips$6.95
Cod Fish Basket$16.95
Panko breaded Cod Fish & Chips served with tartar sauce and your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw with Shrimp or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp.
Combo Basket$18.95
The perfect combination of panko breaded cod, breaded shrimp, clam strips and fries. Served with your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad.
*Cup$5.95
Eight ounces of Mo's Famous Clam Chowder
Halibut Fish Basket$21.95
Beer battered halibut fish & chips served with your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw with Shrimp or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp.
Garlic Bread$3.00
Two pieces of our Garlic Parmesan Cheese Bread
Marion Berry Cobbler$5.95
Cannonball Bread Bowl$11.95
*Bowl$7.95
12 ounces of our Famous Mo's Clam Chowder
Location

30 N Prom

Seaside OR

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

