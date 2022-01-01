Go
Mosaic Cafe

Popular Items

Philly Cheesesteak$12.00
With peppers, onions, & cheese on ciabatta bred served with french fries
Cheeseburger Deluxe$14.00
A Pat LaFrieda burger served with Lettuce, raw onion, tomato, on a brioche bun & a cheese of your choice
Bacon Cheeseburger$15.00
Chicken quesadilla$13.00
Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap$12.50
Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard
sauce
French Fries$5.00
Hamburger$7.50
Make Your Own Omelette$12.00
Choose any 3 toppings. Additional toppings & egg whites are extra. Served with hash browns or home fries & toast.
Chicken Finger Platter$13.50
Greek Picnic Gyro$14.00
A gyro sandwich on Greek pita, your choice of beef or
chicken served with lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki
sauce, & a side of either French Fries or a small Greek
Salad
Location

3030 Route 9

OLD BRIDGE NJ

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
