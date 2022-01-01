Go
Toast

Mosaic Grill

Variety Grill and Beer Wall. Featuring fresh ingredients and bold flavors.

FALAFEL • GRILL

2608 N. Main St, Ste A

Avg 4.1 (67 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Wings$10.99
Traditional style chicken wings, fried to crispy deliciousness, and served with one side and choice of blue cheese or homemade ranch. (8 Wings with Mosaic Piri Piri Sauce Pictured)
Chargrilled Cheeseburger$7.99
Hand formed chargrilled patty, cheddar cheese, on a brioche bun. Served with choice of one side.
Shawarma Chicken Wrap$12.99
Marinated shawarma chicken from our vertical broiler with pickles, tomatoes, romaine lettuce, and garlic sauce in a pita bread wrap. Served with one side and a large drink.
Shawarma Chicken Flat Pita$9.99
Our sumptuous marinated shawarma chicken from our vertical broiler with lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, and topped with our homemade garlic sauce on a grilled open face pita. Served with one side and a large drink.
Extra Sauce
Mosaic Chicken Kabobs$13.99
Two marinated grilled chicken skewers
seasoned in our savory specialty mix, garnished with onions, parsley, and our housemade garlic sauce. Served
on a bed of marinated corn rice.
(Substitute white rice or flat pita on request)
Shawarma Beef Wrap$13.99
Marinated and mosaic seasoned shawarma beef from our vertical broiler with red onions, tomatoes, pickles, and our tahini sauce in a pita bread wrap. Served with one side and a large drink.
Hummus$7.99
Hummus topped with olive oil and served with pita wedges.
Falafel$7.99
Hand formed falafel (crushed chickpeas, cilantro, parsley, garlic) with tahini dipping sauce and romaine lettuce.
Southwest Egg Rolls$7.99
Southwest egg rolls (chicken, black beans, corn, spinach, red bell peppers, onion, pepper jack cheese) with a side of our housemade ranch or sweet chili sauce.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2608 N. Main St, Ste A

Belton TX

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dough Re Mi - Belton

No reviews yet

Your Favorite Treat Made Safe To Eat! Grab your friends and enjoy our unique and fun flavors, in store or by delivery!

The Gin at Nolan Creek

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Daiquiri Fusion - Bellmead

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Backporch Drafthouse Temple

No reviews yet

Honest Food, Craft Beer
"The Cure For What ales You"

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston