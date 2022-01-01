Go
Toast

Mosaic Restaurant And Bar

We are an internationally inspired restaurant with upscale food and cocktails. We also have a beer house with 45 craft beer taps and a gorgeous outdoor patio with live music on the stage most evenings.

TAPAS

1010 Government St • $$

Avg 4.2 (922 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Quesadilla$11.95
Grilled chicken and melted mozzarella on a 10" tortilla. Served with green onion aioli, sour cream and fresh salsa.
Guacamole$7.95
Most have tried it or heard about it. Served with crispy tortilla chips.
Argentinian Empanadas$9.95
Deep fried pastry filled with our house beef recipe. Served with chipotle aioli.
Pulled Pork Quesadilla$11.95
Slow cooked pulled pork and melted mozzarella on a 10" tortilla. Served with chipotle aioli, sour cream and fresh salsa.
Cuban Sandwich$14.55
10 hour slow roasted pulled pork with Havana style cuban rub. Grilled onion, bell peppers, bacon, pickles, cuban mojito sauce and melted mozzarella.
Mahi Mahi Tacos$13.25
Grilled maki maki on flour tortillas with chipotle aioli and pineapple salsa.
Hummus Dip$8.95
Lemon, Garlic, Tahini, chickpeas. Served with warm pita bread.
Asian Lumpia Rolls$10.25
Deep fried spring rolls filled with pork and shrimp. Served with apricot ginger glaze.
Old Timer$10.25
1/2lb handmade patty served on a brioche bun with cheddar cheese and grilled onions. Dressed with lettuce, tomato and pickle.
Greek Salad$11.25
Romaine lettuce topped with ripe tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olives, cucumbers, bell pepper slices, feta cheese and house made greek dressing.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1010 Government St

Ocean Springs MS

Sunday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Love Shack Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Charred: A Steak & Oyster Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rooftop Taco & Tequila Bar

No reviews yet

Rooftop Taco & Tequila Bar is a modern Mexican restaurant in downtown Ocean Springs.

Lost Spring Brewing Company

No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston