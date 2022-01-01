Go
MOSAIC Restaurant

The original MOSAIC Restaurant opened in 1997 in Richmond, Virginia with the mission to effectively nourish body & soul while preserving the highest level of quality, service & value. We offer healthy, eclectic, world cuisine designed to appeal to a broad range of tastes.

6229-A River Road

Popular Items

CRISPY BRUSSEL APP$12.00
tossed with bacon vinaigrette, herbed goat cheese, spiced pecans, pickled shallots
SRIRACHA HONEY CHICKEN AND MAC$22.00
buttermilk marinated chicken breast, lightly fried topped with Sriracha-honey, our signature mac & cheese, seasonal vegetable
CHARLESTON CHICKEN ROLLER$13.00
grilled chicken, bacon, smoked gouda-pimento cheese, spinach, tomatoes, basil-mustard, soft flour tortilla, side of mixed greens
Keto Lemon Chicken Bowl$16.00
Grilled marinated chicken, zucchini noodles, feta, asparagus, summer squash, lemon-herb vinaigrette
AEGEAN CHOPPED$13.00
Tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, olives, pepperoncinis and feta over romaine lettuce, lemon-herb vinaigrette
SEARED SALMON*$24.00
Seared Salmon over seasonal vegetables, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, spinach sautéed with a lemon herb vinaigrette
MOSAIC BURGER$15.00
Cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, basil mustard on a brioche bun
HOUSE SMOKED SALMON$14.00
goat cheese, greens, avocado, tomato, toasted multigrain bread, side of mixed greens
SESAME GINGER SALAD$16.00
Chicken breast salad (sesame seeds, snow peas, scallions and walnuts) over carrots, tomatoes, crispy wontons, field greens
EASTIE FRIED CHICKEN$13.00
bacon marmalade, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, fermented chili aioli
Location

6229-A River Road

Richmond VA

Sunday10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
