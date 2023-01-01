Moscow Mills restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cuivre River Pizza Co. image

 

Cuivre River Pizza Co. -

120 Hwy C Plz, Moscow Mills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Toasted Ravioli$7.95
8 pc. Made in St. Louis. Served with Marinara.
Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, house made Italian sausage, red onion, green pepper, mushroom, and black olive.
Meats Pizza
Pepperoni, house made Italian sausage, ham, and bacon.
More about Cuivre River Pizza Co. -
Consumer pic

 

Upshot Coffee - Moscow Mills - 49 College Campus Dr

49 College Campus Dr, Moscow Mills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Deluxe Avocado Toast$11.50
Sourdough, whipped avocado, two bacon strips, marinated tomato, and a fried egg
London Fog Tea Latte$5.00
Edith Grey tea with milk—can be hot or iced.
Matcha Tonic$5.75
Ceremonial grade matcha, house-made lemon syrup, Fever Tree premium Elderflower tonic water.
More about Upshot Coffee - Moscow Mills - 49 College Campus Dr
Consumer pic

 

Five Finger Wings - 171 Moscow Springs Plaza Dr.

171 Moscow Springs Plaza Dr., Moscow Mills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
American Burger w/Fries$9.99
Classic ALL Beef burger with American Cheese, with a side of Fries
Chicken Sandwich w/Fries$9.99
Juicy and Tender Breaded Chicken breast with Lettuce, Onion, Pickle and our Signature sauce, with a side of Cajun Fries
6 Traditional Wings Bone-in$8.99
Six Wings Tossed in Your Choice of Five Finger Wings Sauce
More about Five Finger Wings - 171 Moscow Springs Plaza Dr.

