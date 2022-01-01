Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Moses Lake

Go
Moses Lake restaurants
Toast

Moses Lake restaurants that serve cake

Michael's on the Lake image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

Michael's on the Lake

910 W Broadway Ave, Moses Lake

Avg 4.6 (1868 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie cake$9.00
2 layers of chocolate chip cookie cake filled with a creamy layer of milk mousse
More about Michael's on the Lake
Consumer pic

 

ENZO Italian Restaurant

1345 S Pioneer Way, Moses Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Lemon Cream Cake$12.00
Layers of yellow cake filled with Italian lemon cream finished with vanilla cake crumb on the sides. Lightly dusted with confectioners sugar
More about ENZO Italian Restaurant
Rock Top Burgers & Brew image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Top Burgers & Brew

930 N Stratford Rd, Moses Lake

Avg 4.4 (3399 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Lava Cake$5.99
Delicious chocolate cake sure to satisfy your craving with it’s perfectly gooey center!
More about Rock Top Burgers & Brew

Browse other tasty dishes in Moses Lake

Burritos

Ravioli

Mac And Cheese

Turkey Clubs

Strawberry Cheesecake

Cheesecake

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Moses Lake to explore

Yakima

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Yakima

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Richland

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Pasco

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Leavenworth

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Walla Walla

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Ellensburg

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Wenatchee

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Wenatchee

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Ellensburg

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Yakima

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Spokane

Avg 4.3 (79 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (274 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (580 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston