Chef salad in Moses Lake

Moses Lake restaurants
Moses Lake restaurants that serve chef salad

Slices Brick Oven House

2707 W Broadway Ave Suite A, Moses Lake

*CHEF SALAD$15.00
SLICED SALAMI,HAM,CRISPY BACON ON BLENDED GREENS,HOUSE CHEESE,CHERRY TOMATO,OLIVE,EGG
Michaels Market and Bistro

221 West Broadway Avenue, Moses Lake

Mediterranean Chef Salad with Hummus$16.99
Spinach tossed with a lite Greek dressing and surrounded by baked chicken, Castelvetrano olives, fresh mozzarella, grape tomato, cucumber, carrot and roasted red pepper hummus. Served with grilled garlic pita instead of the breadsticks.
