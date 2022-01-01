Chicken burgers in Moses Lake
Moses Lake restaurants that serve chicken burgers
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rock Top Burgers & Brew
930 N Stratford Rd, Moses Lake
|Bacon Ranch Chicken Burger
|$17.49
Fresh cut chicken with lots of melted cheddar cheese and piles of bacon and our homemade Ranch dressing then finished with mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato.
Michaels Market and Bistro
221 West Broadway Avenue, Moses Lake
|Hawaiian Chicken Burger
|$15.99
Teriyaki marinated chicken breast, Swiss Cheese, grilled pineapple, lettuce and mayo.
|California Chicken Burger
|$15.99
Broiled chicken breast, topped with bacon, Swiss cheese, avocado, all with mayo, lettuce and tomato.