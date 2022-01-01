Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Moses Lake

Moses Lake restaurants
Moses Lake restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Michael's on the Lake image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

Michael's on the Lake

910 W Broadway Ave, Moses Lake

Avg 4.6 (1868 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Strips & Fries$6.99
More about Michael's on the Lake
Rock Top Burgers & Brew image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Top Burgers & Brew

930 N Stratford Rd, Moses Lake

Avg 4.4 (3399 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Strip Basket$15.99
Homestyle chicken strips with bottomless steak fries and our housemade coleslaw and Ranch and BBQ sauces.
Kids Chicken Fingers$7.99
2 homestyle chicken strips served with steak fries and ketchup
More about Rock Top Burgers & Brew

