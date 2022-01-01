Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Moses Lake

Moses Lake restaurants
Moses Lake restaurants that serve fish tacos

TACOS

Tacos El Rey Taqueria

1571 Yonezawa Blvd, Moses Lake

Avg 4.6 (353 reviews)
Takeout
3 Fish Tacos combo$10.95
More about Tacos El Rey Taqueria
SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Tacos El Rey

317 w broadway, Moses lake

Avg 4.5 (2276 reviews)
Takeout
grilled fish tacos$13.92
More about Tacos El Rey

