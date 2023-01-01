Hummus in Moses Lake
Moses Lake restaurants that serve hummus
Rock Top Burgers & Brew
930 N Stratford Rd, Moses Lake
|Hummus & Crostini
|$16.99
Roasted red pepper hummus, heirloom cherry tomatoes, Kalamata olives, fresh mozzarella cheese and a balsamic drizzle. Served with crostini.
Michaels Market and Bistro
221 West Broadway Avenue, Moses Lake
|Mediterranean Chef Salad with Hummus
|$16.99
Spinach tossed with a lite Greek dressing and surrounded by baked chicken, Castelvetrano olives, fresh mozzarella, grape tomato, cucumber, carrot and roasted red pepper hummus. Served with grilled garlic pita instead of the breadsticks.
|Hummus & Veggies Board
|$11.99
Red pepper hummus served with baby carrots, celery sticks, cucumber, olive tapenade and grilled pita wedges.