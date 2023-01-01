Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Moses Lake

Moses Lake restaurants
Moses Lake restaurants that serve hummus

Rock Top Burgers & Brew image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Top Burgers & Brew

930 N Stratford Rd, Moses Lake

Avg 4.4 (3399 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus & Crostini$16.99
Roasted red pepper hummus, heirloom cherry tomatoes, Kalamata olives, fresh mozzarella cheese and a balsamic drizzle. Served with crostini.
More about Rock Top Burgers & Brew
Michaels Market and Bistro

221 West Broadway Avenue, Moses Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mediterranean Chef Salad with Hummus$16.99
Spinach tossed with a lite Greek dressing and surrounded by baked chicken, Castelvetrano olives, fresh mozzarella, grape tomato, cucumber, carrot and roasted red pepper hummus. Served with grilled garlic pita instead of the breadsticks.
Hummus & Veggies Board$11.99
Red pepper hummus served with baby carrots, celery sticks, cucumber, olive tapenade and grilled pita wedges.
More about Michaels Market and Bistro

