Nachos in Moses Lake

Moses Lake restaurants
Moses Lake restaurants that serve nachos

Michael's on the Lake image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

Michael's on the Lake

910 W Broadway Ave, Moses Lake

Avg 4.6 (1868 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
House Nachos$14.99
Bacon, black beans, roasted corn, pasilla chiles, cheddar cheese, Cotija and pepperjack cheese, salsa, guacamole, jalapenos, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli and creamy jalapeno sauce.
More about Michael's on the Lake
Item pic

TACOS

Tacos El Rey Taqueria

1571 Yonezawa Blvd, Moses Lake

Avg 4.6 (353 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos$7.95
More about Tacos El Rey Taqueria
Rock Top Burgers & Brew image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Top Burgers & Brew

930 N Stratford Rd, Moses Lake

Avg 4.4 (3399 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos$14.99
Delicious tri-colored tortilla chips topped with warm nacho cheese, ground beef, black olives, green onions, tomatoes and jalapeños, guacamole and salsa on the side.
More about Rock Top Burgers & Brew
Item pic

SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Tacos El Rey

317 w broadway, Moses lake

Avg 4.5 (2276 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Nacho Fries$9.45
Nachos$9.75
More about Tacos El Rey

