Salmon in Moses Lake

Moses Lake restaurants
Moses Lake restaurants that serve salmon

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

Michael's on the Lake

910 W Broadway Ave, Moses Lake

Avg 4.6 (1868 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cedar Plank Salmon$29.99
Cedar plank salmon served with a bacon risotto and fresh asparagus. Or your choice of simply broiled Salmon.
Rib eye with Charred spring onions$39.00
A Tender Ernie's quality meats 10 oz. Prime Rib eye steak. Marinated, broiled and sliced, served with charred spring onion, salsa Verde and asparagus risotto
More about Michael's on the Lake
ENZO Italian Restaurant

1345 S Pioneer Way, Moses Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmone Annerito$33.00
Sea Bass | Sicilian Heirloom Tomato Sauce | Garlic | Olive | Caper | Lacinato Kale
More about ENZO Italian Restaurant

