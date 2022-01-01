Steak salad in Moses Lake
Moses Lake restaurants that serve steak salad
SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
Michael's on the Lake
910 W Broadway Ave, Moses Lake
|Grilled Steak Salad
|$18.99
Marinated flat iron steak, zucchini, asparagus, tomato, Arcadian greens and balsamic vinaigrette.
|Steak Caesar Salad
|$19.99
Broiled Steak, housemade croutons, hardbroiled egg, tomato, Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese.
Michaels Market and Bistro
221 West Broadway Avenue, Moses Lake
|Steak Salad
|$18.99
Marinated and grilled flat iron steak served over fresh cut greens mixed with sun dried tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, sliced red onions, dried cranberries and our balsamic dressing. Topped with toasted peanuts.