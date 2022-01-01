Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Moses Lake

Go
Moses Lake restaurants
Toast

Moses Lake restaurants that serve steak salad

Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

Michael's on the Lake

910 W Broadway Ave, Moses Lake

Avg 4.6 (1868 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Steak Salad$18.99
Marinated flat iron steak, zucchini, asparagus, tomato, Arcadian greens and balsamic vinaigrette.
Steak Caesar Salad$19.99
Broiled Steak, housemade croutons, hardbroiled egg, tomato, Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese.
More about Michael's on the Lake
Consumer pic

 

Michaels Market and Bistro

221 West Broadway Avenue, Moses Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Salad$18.99
Marinated and grilled flat iron steak served over fresh cut greens mixed with sun dried tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, sliced red onions, dried cranberries and our balsamic dressing. Topped with toasted peanuts.
More about Michaels Market and Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Moses Lake

Quesadillas

Chicken Burgers

Teriyaki Bowls

Fish Tacos

Flautas

Taco Salad

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Cookies

Map

More near Moses Lake to explore

Yakima

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Yakima

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Richland

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Pasco

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Leavenworth

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Ellensburg

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Walla Walla

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Wenatchee

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Wenatchee

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Ellensburg

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Yakima

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Spokane

Avg 4.3 (78 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (265 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (135 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston