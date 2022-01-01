Taco salad in Moses Lake
Moses Lake restaurants that serve taco salad
More about Tacos El Rey Taqueria
TACOS
Tacos El Rey Taqueria
1571 Yonezawa Blvd, Moses Lake
|Taco Salad
|$7.95
More about Rock Top Burgers & Brew
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rock Top Burgers & Brew
930 N Stratford Rd, Moses Lake
|Brisket Taco Salad
|$15.99
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$15.99
Our homemade giant flour tortilla shell, filled with fresh seasoned chicken, fresh greens, diced onions, black olives, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, crushed chips, and our own taco dressing. Chipotle Ranch, salsa & jalapeños
on the side.
|Beef Taco Salad
|$14.99
Our homemade giant flour tortilla shell, filled with seasoned beef, fresh greens, diced onions, black olives, tomatoes, cheddar cheese,
crushed chips, and our own taco dressing. Chipotle Ranch, salsa & jalapeños on the side.