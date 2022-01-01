Tacos in Moses Lake
Moses Lake restaurants that serve tacos
SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
Michael's on the Lake
910 W Broadway Ave, Moses Lake
|Street Tacos
|$12.99
3 of our famous street tacos with your choice of either carnitas pork or shrimp. Served with black beans and chips.
|Mahi Mahi Tacos
|$14.99
Grilled Mahi Mahi, marinated cabbage, chipotle cream and corn salsa in fresh corn tortillas with avocado.
TACOS
Tacos El Rey Taqueria
1571 Yonezawa Blvd, Moses Lake
|3 Queza tacos barbacoa
|$10.49
|8 Tacos
|$24.21
|3 Tacos
|$8.07
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rock Top Burgers & Brew
930 N Stratford Rd, Moses Lake
|Roasted Pork Street Tacos
|$13.99
Three slow roasted pork tacos filled with Sriracha aioli, pico de gallo, cilantro and Cotija cheese.
|Brisket Taco Salad
|$15.99
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$15.99
Our homemade giant flour tortilla shell, filled with fresh seasoned chicken, fresh greens, diced onions, black olives, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, crushed chips, and our own taco dressing. Chipotle Ranch, salsa & jalapeños
on the side.