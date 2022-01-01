Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Moses Lake

Moses Lake restaurants
Moses Lake restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

Michael's on the Lake

910 W Broadway Ave, Moses Lake

Avg 4.6 (1868 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Street Tacos$12.99
3 of our famous street tacos with your choice of either carnitas pork or shrimp. Served with black beans and chips.
Mahi Mahi Tacos$14.99
Grilled Mahi Mahi, marinated cabbage, chipotle cream and corn salsa in fresh corn tortillas with avocado.
More about Michael's on the Lake
Item pic

TACOS

Tacos El Rey Taqueria

1571 Yonezawa Blvd, Moses Lake

Avg 4.6 (353 reviews)
Takeout
3 Queza tacos barbacoa$10.49
8 Tacos$24.21
3 Tacos$8.07
More about Tacos El Rey Taqueria
Rock Top Burgers & Brew image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Top Burgers & Brew

930 N Stratford Rd, Moses Lake

Avg 4.4 (3399 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Pork Street Tacos$13.99
Three slow roasted pork tacos filled with Sriracha aioli, pico de gallo, cilantro and Cotija cheese.
Brisket Taco Salad$15.99
Chicken Taco Salad$15.99
Our homemade giant flour tortilla shell, filled with fresh seasoned chicken, fresh greens, diced onions, black olives, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, crushed chips, and our own taco dressing. Chipotle Ranch, salsa & jalapeños
on the side.
More about Rock Top Burgers & Brew
Item pic

SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Tacos El Rey

317 w broadway, Moses lake

Avg 4.5 (2276 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$8.95
Taco$2.98
1.99taco tuesday$1.99
More about Tacos El Rey

