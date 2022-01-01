Moshi Moshi Brickell
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES
1744 SW 3RD AVE • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1744 SW 3RD AVE
MIAMI FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 5:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 5:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 5:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 5:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 5:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Budare Bistro Marketplace
Venezuelan and Latin Supermarket
Budare Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
Bocas Grill & Bar
We are a fusion of Latin American cuisines, a sight of flavors that will take you through a journey to South America and its gastronomic experience
Carrot Express
Healthy quality food handcrafted by people who truly love what they do!