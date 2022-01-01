Go
Moshi Moshi MIMO

Whether you dine in our shrine or get it To-Go instead, Moshi Moshi is always there to keep you fed.
Cozy and unpretentious, MOSHI MOSHI is a favorite amount fun-loving locals. Serving innovative sushi rolls, small plates, sake, and a variety of Japanese eats, our 24-hour menu offers something for everyone, day or night.

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

7232 Biscayne Blvd • $$

Avg 4.1 (852 reviews)

Popular Items

HOUSE MIXED GREEN SALAD$7.00
ponzu dressing
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

7232 Biscayne Blvd

Miami FL

Sunday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 5:59 am
