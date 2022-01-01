Moshi Moshi MIMO
Whether you dine in our shrine or get it To-Go instead, Moshi Moshi is always there to keep you fed.
Cozy and unpretentious, MOSHI MOSHI is a favorite amount fun-loving locals. Serving innovative sushi rolls, small plates, sake, and a variety of Japanese eats, our 24-hour menu offers something for everyone, day or night.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
7232 Biscayne Blvd • $$
Location
7232 Biscayne Blvd
Miami FL
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 5:59 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 5:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 5:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 5:59 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 5:59 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 5:59 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 5:59 am
