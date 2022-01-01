Go
Mosley's Barbecue and Provisions - North Liberty

Come share the best barbecue and comfort food with your friends and family. Grab a drink, enjoy a fabulous meal, and let our family take care of you.

125 E. Zeller St. Stes. B&C

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fried Dill Pickle Spears$6.50
Remoulade
Brisket, LB$28.00
Iced Tea$3.00
Sweet Iced Tea$3.00
Potato Salad$3.00
Chicken Salad Sliders$10.00
Hawaiian buns, smoked chicken, grapes, pecans
Wedge Salad$8.00
Romaine wedge, grape tomatoes, cotija, red onion, house bacon, CPB
Pepsi$2.00
Mountain Dew$2.00
Macaroni & Cheese$5.50
Location

North Liberty IA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
